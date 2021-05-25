Portland woman arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine rules

Oregon-Northwest

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Portland woman was arrested last week after arriving in Hawaii because she violated travel quarantine rules meant to protect the islands from the spread of coronavirus, police said.

After arriving on a flight form Seattle, Kelsey Newcomer, 36, did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility and she did not have approved lodging where she could complete a mandatory 10-day travel quarantine, Maui police said.

She was taken to a police station in Wailuku and later agreed leave Maui and return to Oregon, police said. She was traveling alone, according to Alana Pico, a police spokeswoman.

Newcomer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Travelers to Hawaii must comply with the state’s pre-travel testing program, even those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Travelers must have a negative test result prior to departing for Hawaii in order to bypass the quarantine.

Hawaii authorities have been arresting people who violate the rules.