Crater Lake National Park North Road Entrance opens Friday

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The North Entrance Road and West Rim Drive in Crater Lake National Park will open for travel Friday morning – just in time for the holiday weekend.

Superintendent Craig Ackerman announced that visitors will now be able to drive to and from the park via this popular route and access spectacular views of the lake from West Rim Drive.

Here's the rest of the announcement:

This is a very early opening for Crater Lake’s North Entrance. Warm temperatures and a low snowpack have resulted in a greatly accelerated spring opening this year.

The park anticipates high visitation for the holiday weekend. Visitors should expect long lines and delays at park entrance stations and other locations, including Rim Village. If possible, consider arriving before 10:00 AM or after 4:00 PM to avoid major congestion. Throughout the park occupancy limits are in place for buildings to meet the CDC's six-foot social distancing guidelines. Please be patient as we anticipate long waits during peak times.

Some snow still remains on the ground throughout the park. Snow depth is greater at many locations around the rim. All trails are still covered with snow and debris. The Cleetwood Trail, Watchman Trail, and the upper half of Garfield Peak Trail, are all officially closed due to hazardous conditions, as well as the path to the Sinnott Memorial Overlook. Please do not go past barriers and closure signs.

It is possible, however, to hike and bike on the parts of East Rim Drive that have been plowed but are not yet open to traffic. National Park Service snow removal crews are now focusing their efforts on opening other parts of the park. More information will be issued when the entire Rim Drive is open for travel.

Crater Lake Lodge and the Cabins at Mazama Village are open for the season. To ensure the health and safety of staff and visitors, the Crater Lake Lodge and restaurant are only open to registered hotel guests. Mazama Campground will open for the season in mid-June. The Rim Café and Annie Creek Restaurant are now open daily. The self-serve gas station at Mazama Village is available from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM each day. For lodging or camping reservations, please call (866)292-6720 or go to travelcraterlake.com.

The Crater Lake Natural History Association Bookstore will open Friday, May 28th for the season in the Rim Village Community House. Hours are 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily. Junior Ranger booklets and passport stamps will be available at this location.

With several feet of snow still covering much of the park, visitors should be aware of potential hazards such as slippery snow patches and falling rocks. Please use caution when driving as icy and snowy roads can still occur this time of year, especially at night and in early morning hours. Steep snowfields still exist at many of the overlooks along Rim Drive, and visitors should use extreme caution to prevent falls. Please stay far back from the edge! Because of the hazardous terrain that exists in the caldera surrounding Crater Lake, travel below the rim is strictly prohibited at all times.

Please recreate responsibly, be safe, and have an enjoyable visit!