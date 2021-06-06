Man struck, killed by Portland light rail train

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND (AP) — Police say a man has been struck and killed by a light rail train in Portland.

Portland police said the victim had been arrested Saturday afternoon for criminal trespass, after he walked into a woman’s home and refused to leave until the woman’s husband and sons arrived. The suspect was released and not booked into jail because of COVID pandemic restrictions.

Police say he was seen later in the day walking into traffic along Interstate 84 and swinging a rock and a pipe at passing vehicles. He then reportedly ran in front of a MAX light rail train and was struck and killed.

His name was not immediately released.