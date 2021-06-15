FBI to enforce ‘No Drone Zone’ during U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene

Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The FBI, working with local, state and federal partners, will enforce a “No Drone Zone” area in Eugene and Springfield during the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field. The zone, which falls under a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR), will be established by the Federal Aviation Administration, and it will be in effect during the active event days (June 18 – 21 and June 24 – 27).

The TFR will run two nautical miles out from Hayward Field on all active event days and three nautical miles out (to include the Race Walk events in Springfield) on June 26th.

The FAA B4UFLY mobile app is one of many ways that drone operators can access information about controlled airspace, special use airspace, critical infrastructure, airports, national parks, military training routes and temporary flight restrictions. The B4UFLY app is available to download for free at the App Store for iOS and Google Play store for Android. More info on the app can be found here.

The FBI has the authority to seize drones that violate these TFRs, and drone operators may face civil penalties or criminal charges. If you are a drone operator, ensure you are aware of these restrictions and comply with them.

Congress gave the FBI the authority to counter, seize, and investigate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in 2018 with the passage of the Preventing Emerging Threats Act. The Department of Justice has designated Hayward Field and airspace around the facility as a protected venue, allowing for enforcement of "no drone zones" under this act.

In addition to the “no drone zone” operations, the FBI, Eugene Police, University of Oregon Police, and other local, state and federal partners have been coordinating in order to rapidly share any threat information to the U.S. Olympic Trials or any related activities. There is currently no known threat to any of the scheduled events.

All of the law enforcement partners remind everyone who lives, works, or is visiting the area that if they See Something, Say Something. Working together, we can help keep the events safe for the athletes and the wider community.

Anyone with information about potential threats targeting the U.S. Olympic Trials should contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov, or call local authorities.