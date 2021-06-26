Gov. Brown, top lawmakers, others comment on Legislature’s adjournment

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here are several statements issued by Gov. Kate Brown, legislative leaders and others upon Saturday's adjournment of the 2021 Legislature:

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Legislative Session Adjourning

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the adjournment of the 2021 Legislative Session:

“This session has marked a turning point for Oregon. I am pleased that today, coming out of session, we are better positioned to address the key challenges facing Oregonians: the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfire recovery and preparedness, and taking steps to end systemic racism and address racial disparities in Oregon.

“As I said at the beginning of session, as we recover from the challenging events of the past year-and-a-half, we must work together to emerge as a stronger, fairer, more equitable, and more resilient state — one where no one lacks for basic needs, where dismantling systemic racism is a collective commitment, and where the economy raises all boats.

“This means investing in people and communities all across Oregon. Whether it’s fire recovery, infrastructure, clean energy, or education, we passed significant legislation that will have a lasting impact for years to come.

“I am also extremely thankful to Oregon’s Racial Justice Council, Reimagine Oregon, and the entire Legislative BIPOC Caucus for their leadership in addressing Oregon’s history of racism and division. When policymakers make space for authentic community engagement and have honest and open conversations about race, the result is thoughtful policy that moves us forward.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone who worked hard this legislative session to help make Oregon a better, safer, and stronger state.”

The Governor noted the following bills and budget investments of particular significance:

Racial Justice

SB 289, taking steps towards reducing and eliminating bias crimes to make our public lands safe for all Oregonians.

HB 2001, requiring public schools to take reasonable steps to retain educator diversity by establishing cultural or linguistic expertise, not just seniority, as a factor in employment decisions related to teachers.

HB 2166, focusing on creating culturally specific education settings for our children and youth, increasing the racial and ethnic diversity of Oregon’s teachers, and ensuring all kids can be successful in preschool and early learning programs.

HB 2167, codifying the Racial Justice Council into state law and ensuring its existence into the future.

HB 2168, making Juneteenth an official state holiday.

HB 2266, ensuring all businesses have access to capital for business improvement and expansion.

SB 291, ensuring every Oregonian has an opportunity to find housing.

Housing and Behavioral Health

SB 278, providing Oregonians with safe harbor from eviction when they apply for rental assistance.

A historic investment of approximately $700 million in affordable housing development, permanent supportive housing, and housing support for communities affected by wildfire.

A groundbreaking $350 million investment in behavioral health, with investments in workforce development, grants for innovative community investments and, with HB 2086, a new integrated approach that will align behavioral health programs statewide to improve services for Oregonians.

Wildfire Recovery, COVID-19, and Emergency Preparedness

SB 405, helping Oregonians who lost their homes to wildfires last year rebuild.

SB 762, improving and modernizing Oregon’s wildfire preparedness with three strategies: creating fire-adapted communities; developing safe and effective responses; and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes.

HB 3272, giving Oregonians more time to rebuild without losing insurance coverage.

HB 2927, modernizing the structure of the Oregon State Fire Marshal and Office of Emergency Management to adapt to new, emerging crises.

HB 3352, Cover all People, and fully funding the Oregon Health Plan so that, as we recover from COVID-19, we continue to do all we can to ensure every Oregonian has access to health care.

Community Investments

HB 2163, establishing a long-term rent assistance program (initially focusing on youth exiting the foster care system and other institutional settings).

HB 3292, enabling local organizations and governments to develop community engagement plans for water projects.

$120 million in broadband expansion statewide.

Expansion of access to high-quality early care and education programming for approximately 6,000 children through investments in Oregon Pre-Kindergarten and Early Head Start, Preschool Promise, and the Early Childhood Equity Fund, and HB 3073 to create the Department of Early Learning and Care.

Clean Energy

HB 2021, requiring retail electricity providers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with electricity sold to Oregon consumers.

HB 2165, expanding electric vehicle access and transportation electrification, especially for communities of color, low-income, and rural communities.

HB 2475, allowing the Public Utility Commission to determine rates that protect low- income customers, and to provide more resources and financial support for advocates of environmental justice and low-income customers to meaningfully participate in PUC proceedings.

HB 3141, reducing the public purpose charge for electricity consumers from 3% to 1.5%, and allowing more households to be served with energy assistance and weatherization at a time of critical need.

Reforming our Criminal Justice System

SB 48, significantly reforming Oregon’s system of pre-trial detention by reducing the importance of bail, and establishing standards for victim notification, input, and safety considerations. Passage will lead to more consistent release decisions across the state.

HB 2162, implementing the work of the Governor’s Public Safety Training and Standards Task Force to ensure law enforcement agencies with more than 35 officers are accredited; to require police officers receive equity training to maintain certification; and to ensure community voices are represented on the Board on Public Safety and Standards Training by adding two public members.

HB 2172, allowing individuals that have substantially complied with the conditions of their post-prison supervision to be discharged early from supervision.

HB 2204, establishing a statewide program to provide grants to restorative justice programs that seek to bring together those harmed, impacted community members, and responsible parties in identifying solutions that promote healing, including promoting dialogue and mutual agreement.

The Reimagine Justice Fund, ensuring that communities most impacted by law enforcement actions are at the table during future criminal justice reform conversations.

Statement by House Speaker Tina Kotek on the conclusion of the 81st Legislative Assembly

SALEM – Today, the Oregon Legislature adjourned one day before the June 27 constitutional deadline for adjournment. House Speaker Tina Kotek (D – North Portland) released the following statement:

“This session has been unlike any other in Oregon history. We faced overwhelming challenges in response to historic crises. When I look at the full scope of what we’ve done this session to target aid to Oregonians who need it most, it honestly takes my breath away.

“We prioritized pandemic relief, wildfire recovery, the housing crisis, improving our behavioral health system, and pushing for more equitable policing and a fairer criminal justice system. Taking on these ambitious goals amid a global pandemic required remarkable coordination and communication. I applaud the bipartisan effort that made the session successful. While more work lies ahead to help the many Oregonians who are still hurting, we can honestly look back and say that the work we did hear will make a meaningful difference for years to come.”

Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner Statement

on Adjournment of the 2021 Legislative Session

SALEM – Oregon’s 81st Legislative Assembly adjourned the 2021 Legislative Session sine die this evening. The COVID-19 public health crisis and resulting state of emergency led the Legislature to adapt in order to ensure safety while carrying out the peoples’ work and serving Oregonians across the state. Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) made the following statement on the Oregon Senate Democrats’ accomplishments:

“What an incredible Legislative Session this has been. Oregon Senate Democrats came together and passed critical legislation to meet Oregonians’ greatest needs. I am so proud of our work.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, an ongoing racial justice reckoning and a devastating wildfire season at the top of our minds, Senate Democrats delivered on our ambitious legislative agenda. With each piece of legislation, we centered equity and racial justice, we kept our focus on rebuilding and recovery and we passed groundbreaking legislation that will improve the lives of Oregonians all across the state.

“The Oregon Legislature expanded access to health care with numerous measures that will increase affordability and options for care. We made monumental investments in behavioral health care, which will provide lasting positive outcomes for Oregonians.

“From tenant protections, to funds for shelters, to social services and community resources, we have supported Oregon’s most vulnerable individuals. We improved public safety policy and increased fairness in our criminal justice system. In addition, we made significant progress to protect the environment and invest in a clean energy economy and a workforce equipped for the future.

“For years, Senate Democrats have worked with stakeholders on policy to take on a comprehensive approach to prevention, mitigation and response to wildfires. This robust piece of legislation ensures that we follow the science and listen to impacted communities.

“This session, the BIPOC Caucus provided fantastic insight, support and policy recommendations. We followed their lead and passed critical policing reforms and landmark gun safety legislation, which will save lives.

“Among the equity measures we advanced, a focus on our public education system was paramount. We improved diversity in the workforce and opportunities for all students and made certain our laws will serve the linguistically and culturally diverse students and families that call Oregon home.

“Additionally, we improved transparency in government and access to the ballot. We will continue to look ahead and seek out ways to improve the lives of all who live in this great state.

“Facing immense and ever-evolving challenges, the Oregon Senate Democrats came together and worked to ensure the economic vitality, environmental stability and public health of this great state. We passed legislation to provide opportunity, safety and health for all Oregonians. It is an honor to lead the Oregon Senate Democrats and I thank each of them for their work and dedication to their constituents and all Oregonians.”

Attorney General Rosenblum Praises Oregon Legislature for Outstanding Session

SALEM, OREGON—Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum congratulated and thanked legislators throughout the state today for an extremely productive 2021 Oregon legislative session, and for passing her agenda of bills that were introduced at her request.

The new laws requested this session by Attorney General Rosenblum will help Oregonians saddled with student loan debt; fund environmental contamination clean-up; eliminate online sales of vaping devices; protect Oregonians’ private health data; clarify protections against discrimination on the basis of “gender identity” throughout Oregon statutes, and support seniors who are also crime victims.

“This session has been historic in many ways. My agenda, as always, was focused on advocating for some of our most vulnerable Oregonians. Children, seniors, crime victims, students, LGBTQIA+ people, and consumers will reap the benefits of these new laws as they go into effect,” said AG Rosenblum. “I want to congratulate and thank the many legislators and advocacy groups who worked with us to draft, review, hear and vote on these important bills, and I look forward to them becoming part of Oregon statutes.”

Regulating Student Loan Servicers (SB 485)

This bill, which AG Rosenblum refers to as the “Student Borrowers Bill of Rights,” will help Oregon’s 540,000 student loan borrowers who are amassing student loan debt at a staggering rate. The bill institutes basic regulations for student loan servicers and creates a student loan ombudsperson within the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) to assist in resolving complaints and providing guidance on repayment options. Student loan servicers will be required to obtain a license from DCBS to do business in Oregon, and to refrain from fraudulent, deceptive, or dishonest dealings with borrowers.

In Oregon, outstanding student loan debt has surpassed $20.5 billion, with the average debt load per borrower at over $38,000. This includes debt owed by over 44,208 borrowers over age 65 and 88,506 borrowers in rural parts of Oregon.

Environmental Accountability Act (HB 2377)

The Environmental Accountability Act holds parties responsible for environmental contamination at massive clean-up sites like the Portland Harbor Superfund Site by allowing the state to access insurance assets of businesses that polluted but are no longer operational. Defunct companies that polluted in Oregon may have purchased insurance coverage for environmental contamination, but the state was unable to reach those assets because of a technicality in Oregon law. The technicality relates to the way in which a defunct company dissolved, and whether they filed appropriate paperwork. This bill closes this loophole and has the potential to substantially reduce the cleanup costs to taxpayers.

Prohibits Online Vaping Device Sales (HB 2261)

In 2017 the Oregon Legislature outlawed the remote sale of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco. Despite similar age restrictions on the purchase of electronic cigarettes and other nicotine vaping products, minors in Oregon can easily purchase vaping products online. HB 2261 closed this loophole by adding inhalant delivery systems (e-cigarettes) to the existing ban on online cigarette sales so that purchases must be made face-to-face where a seller can physically verify the purchaser’s age.

E-cigarette use is a significant – and avoidable – health risk to young Oregonians. In 2019, 1 in 4 high school students and 1 in 10 middle school students in the United States reported that they had vaped in the past 30 days. The vapor in these products includes heavy metals, cancer-causing chemicals, volatile organic compounds, and large amounts of nicotine – which is especially toxic for adolescents with developing brains. E-cigarettes are marketed in kid-friendly flavors and models that come in shapes and sizes that look like USB flash drives.

Protected Class: Gender Identity (HB 3041)

In 2019, the Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Task Force championed Senate Bill 577, which clarified for the first time that gender identity is a protected class in Oregon.

House Bill 3041 builds upon that work from 2019—adopting the definition of gender identity that appears in the hate crimes law and separating protections based on gender identity from the statutory definition of “sexual orientation” throughout Oregon law, clarifying the two distinct definitions of sexual orientation and gender identity. Now, gender identity will appropriately be listed as a separate protected class in our other anti-discrimination laws related to housing, employment, public accommodations, education, and health care.

Protection of Personal Health Data/ Contact Tracing (HB 3284)

In June 2019, AG Rosenblum formed a Consumer Privacy Task Force to answer the growing call for comprehensive state consumer privacy legislation. While that work is ongoing, emerging issues related to COVID-19 created a need to focus on privacy issues posed by data collection for contact tracing and exposure notification purposes. HB 3284 is the result of this Task Force and can serve as model legislation for the rest of the country.

This new law prohibits a private entity from collecting, using, or disclosing Oregonians’ personal health data without affirmative consent. Specifically, the consent must be clear, and not just acceptance of a broad terms of use document. A covered business or app must provide a way to revoke consent once it has been given, so that personal health data may no longer be collected. Additionally, this information cannot be used for commercial advertising or used for marketing algorithms.

Protections for Victims of Crime and Abuse (SB 176 and SB 177)

Two additional bills, SB 176 (Elder Abuse Reporting) and SB 177 (Protections for Victims of Crime), were also introduced at the Attorney General’s request. SB 176 adds a new section to the elder abuse law, as well as to the law governing abuse of developmentally disabled persons, to expressly provide—just as the child abuse reporting law does—that privilege is not a ground for excluding evidence of elder abuse in court cases. SB 177 helps strengthen protections in Oregon law for victims by preventing victims of crime from being arrested and jailed just to secure their testimony in criminal trials.

Other Bills and the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) Budget

In addition to the successes of the AG’s requested bills, Attorney General Rosenblum supported certain other key law reforms that will help eliminate systemic racism in Oregon as well as reduce gun violence and accidental shootings. These include important new policies around policing, including increased training, accountability, and transparency in policing (HB 2162, HB 2575, HB 2928, HB 2929, HB 2930, HB 2932, HB 2936, HB 2986); establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday (HB 2168), updating DUII laws (SB 201), safe gun storage and keeping guns out of the Capitol and schools (SB 554), and strengthening Oregon’s sanctuary laws (HB 3265).



Finally, the Oregon DOJ budget was adopted! “I am honored to lead the Oregon Department of Justice,” continued AG Rosenblum, “and never more so than when I get to participate in our budget presentations to the Ways and Means Committee. I appreciate in particular the Public Safety Sub-Committee’s meticulous review and the many members of the public who testified in support of our work. The DOJ’s budget includes new funding for the work of DOJ’s Civil Rights Division to support victims of bias crimes and bias incidents and prioritized funding for our Crime Victims Compensation Fund, and our Environmental Crimes and Cultural Resources Enforcement work.”

Oregon Continues to Lead the Way in Voter Access Following Busy Legislative Session



Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan highlights legislative successes for Oregon voters SALEM, OR —The Oregon Legislature adjourned “sine die” today, following a productive legislative session that included a series of elections reforms to improve access for Oregon voters and combat misinformation around elections.



“Oregon has been a consistent, national leader on voter access and the changes approved this session will continue to make it easier for Oregonians to cast their ballots. While other states are deliberately making it harder for people to vote, Oregon is once again the leader for election access in this country,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.



Secretary Fagan supported the following bills that passed in the 2021 Legislative Session and have either been signed into law or are awaiting Governor Brown’s signature:



HB 3291 – Championed by Rep. Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis), allows ballots postmarked up to seven days after Election Day to be accepted, rather than having to be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day.



HB 2323 – Championed by Rep. Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene and Junction City), makes it illegal to knowingly communicate false or misleading information about elections to Oregon voters.



HB 3021 – Championed by Rep. Khanh Pham (D-Portland), requires the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office to make elections materials available in the five most used languages in the state other than English.



SB 27 – Introduced by former Secretary Bev Clarno and championed by Secretary Fagan in collaboration with Oregon’s 36 county clerks, gives Oregon’s Clerks and elections officials more flexibility to process ballots as they come in.



“I’m proud of the gains made during this unprecedented session to expand access to democracy,” said Fagan. “However, I know the work is far from over. I will continue to be a vocal advocate for Automatic Voter Registration expansion and campaign finance reform because when Oregon leads the way, other states follow. That’s good for all of us.”

2021 Session Demonstrates Need for Balance

SALEM, Ore. – Today concluded the 2021 legislative session. It was defined by not a single member of the public being allowed into the Capitol building.

Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Lyons) released the following statement:

“The best bill of the session is always sine die.

“Legislatures around the country found a way to allow citizens into their buildings to meaningfully participate in the legislative process. Not in Oregon. That was a travesty of democracy, transparency, and accountability.

“As much as we disagreed this session, Republicans and Democrats were still able to do some good things for Oregonians. We were able to make major investments in wildfire recovery. Bipartisan police reform was passed and Republicans were able to pass major bipartisan public safety reforms to protect vulnerable Oregonians.

“This session, Republicans lifted up the voices of students and parents by pushing for choice and opportunity in education. Republicans were strong supporters of getting kids back in school after a year of lost learning. We were able to kill some harmful tax increases and protected most of the Kicker. We also stopped harmful anti-public safety legislation.

“Unfortunately, Democrats advanced an extreme agenda that will continue to artificially depress Oregon’s potential. Many critical issues were left ignored by the supermajority, like reforming the Governor’s emergency powers. It’s now our job to educate Oregonians about these harmful policies and earn their trust to govern.”