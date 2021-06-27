State suspends enforcement of gas station self-service ban due to heat

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the current and predicted heat in Oregon, the Office of State Fire Marshal said Sunday it is suspending regulations that prohibit the self-serve of gasoline at some retail gasoline service stations.

Governor Brown’s Office approved the suspension of the regulations. The suspension will be in place for 48 hours, until the evening of Tuesday, June 29.

This suspension of the self-service regulations does not affect areas of the state or timeframes that are already authorized for self-service refueling under state law.

Information about the rules suspension for self-service gasoline can be found on the OSFM website.