Bentz named to Republican Task Force on Big Tech Censorship and Data

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) was appointed this week to the House Republican Task Force on Big Tech Censorship and Data by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarty (R-Calif.). The Task Force is to be led by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and includes a total of 16 republican Members of Congress.

According to the press release from McCarthy's office, "The Big Tech, Censorship, and Data Task Force will examine policies to bring much-needed accountability to Big Tech. The Task Force will focus on three pillars: Big Tech Responsibility, where members will consider section 230 reform; Big Tech Power, where members will focus on competition issues; and Big Tech Data, where members will explore data privacy and security matters. Big Tech must be reined in and it will take a unified Republican Conference to do it."

Following the announcement, Congressman Bentz released a statement saying, "I am honored to be appointed to the Republican Task Force on Big Tech Censorship and Data. There are many challenges when it comes to big tech that need to be addressed. However, we must make sure government actions are carefully considered as we weigh many subjects, including: free speech, innovation, data privacy, national security, and the welfare of consumers. I look forward to working with my colleagues on all of these important issues."

A news release Wednesday from Bentz's office said, "The announcement strengthens Congressman Bentz's ability to help shape ongoing discussions concerning big technology companies like Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple. Congressman Bentz is also a member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law."

Last week, Bentz participated in a 25-hour Judiciary Committee markup (amendments) of six bills focused on reshaping antitrust laws that directly impact big technology companies. During the markup, one of Congressman Bentz's amendments was adopted on a 22-21 vote after receiving bipartisan support. His amendment operates to make H.R.3816, the American Choice and Innovation Online Act "much more supportive of both consumers and innovation," according to Bentz.

