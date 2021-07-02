Ammon Bundy convicted in Idaho trespassing trial
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A jury has found anti-government activist and agitator Ammon Bundy guilty of misdemeanor trespassing and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers.
The Idaho Statesman reports Bundy was found guilty Thursday evening after a four-day jury trial and short deliberations. Co-defendant Aaron Von Schmidt was found guilty of misdemeanor trespassing.
Both men were arrested Aug. 25, 2020, and charged with trespassing when they refused to leave a Statehouse auditorium after officials ordered it cleared.
Bundy was sentenced to three days in jail but was given credit for time served, 48 hours of community service and a $750 fine. Von Schmidt was sentenced to three days in jail, but also got credit for time served, and a $500 fine.
Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/or-state-wire-id-state-wire-ammon-bundy-trials-health-bc816556e9732a1d409c29d754df356c
Someone was actually held accountable for there actions?
Finally.
That is news.
If he is elected governor, he can pardon himself.
And Idaho wants this “man” to be their Governor. Brilliant!