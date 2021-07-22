Oregon state Rep. Gary Leif dies

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Rep. Gary Leif of Roseburg has died. He was 64. House Republican Leader Christine Drazan confirmed his death Thursday in a statement.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately available.

Leif was seven months into his third term as a Republican state representative. His House District 2 includes parts of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties. Previously, the representative had been a Douglas County commissioner.

Colleagues of Leif described the lawmaker as patient, humble, hard-working and a mentor.