Oregon report finds psilocybin in mushrooms shows promise as mental health therapy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board have reached a milestone in the effort to build the nation’s first state psilocybin therapy program.

The board, a governor-appointed advisory body created by the passage of Ballot Measure 109 in November, completed the report summary and findings showing that the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms holds promise as an option to address mental health issues.

OHA published the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board Rapid Evidence Review and Recommendations Friday. Among the findings: that high-quality phase 1 and 2 clinical trials suggest that “psilocybin is efficacious in reducing depression and anxiety.”

Tom Eckert, who chairs the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board, said the board is “laser-focused” on developing recommendations to inform the eventual launch of the country's first statewide psilocybin therapy and wellness program.

“Science is fundamental, so organizing the scientific literature relating to psilocybin was a first priority,” he said. “This comprehensive review will put us on solid ground moving forward."

The report explains that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated psilocybin a breakthrough therapy for treatment of depression, indicating that preliminary clinical evidence suggests it may represent a significant improvement over existing therapies.

“Initial research also suggests that psilocybin may be efficacious in reducing problematic alcohol and tobacco use,” the report continues. “Across studies, psilocybin increases spiritual well-being which may mediate other observed benefits. Study participants also commonly rate their psilocybin experiences as highly meaningful.”

Angie Allbee, manager of the Psilocybin Services Section at the OHA Public Health Division, thanked the board for its “tremendous work in delivering findings and recommendations to OHA for this review.”

“Making this information available to the public is a significant step forward, as the findings and recommendations will help OHA implement a comprehensive regulatory framework that will provide safe and effective psilocybin services,” she said.

The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section will eventually license and regulate the manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase of psilocybin products, as well as the provision of psilocybin services.

OHA will continue to work with the advisory board on recommendations for draft rulemaking throughout the remainder of the development period, which concludes on Dec. 31, 2022.

For more information about the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, visit http://healthoregon.org/psilocybin.