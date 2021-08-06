Coalition of Portland bars requiring proof of vaccination

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A coalition of bars in Portland has banded together to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as the delta variant spreads throughout the state.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the coalition of 15 bars is being organized by Teardrop Cocktail Lounge owner Daniel Shoemaker. He expects to add up to 30 more members, as they seek to protect customers and staff by allowing only vaccinated guests inside.

Each bar in the coalition will create its own rules around what constitutes proof, but generally a vaccine card or photo of it should suffice. Most will continue to offer outdoor seats to all.

The coalition was formed after seeing bars in San Francisco and Seattle do the same last week.