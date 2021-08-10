Gov. Brown declares state of emergency as ‘another extreme heat wave’ is set to arrive

Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Oregon on Tuesday to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecast excessively high temperatures in coming days.

Brown said the emergency declaration was triggered by the need for state agencies to assist local and tribal jurisdictions in providing for the health and safety of their residents. Multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical infrastructure, causing utility outages and transportation disruptions.

"Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Brown said. "I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends, and loved ones."

The governor said she has directed the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to activate the state's Emergency Coordination Center to coordinate essential protective measures. She has also directed state agencies to provide any assistance requested by OEM to support response efforts.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable — all Oregonians are encouraged to learn the symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses. Oregonians who do not have air conditioning in their homes are strongly encouraged to make a plan today to find a cool location they can access during the heat wave. Additionally, all Oregonians are asked to check in on vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors who may be susceptible to extreme heat.

A full copy of the emergency declaration, Executive Order 21-27, is available here.

