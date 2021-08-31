Crews stop wildfire that prompted evacuations in The Dalles

Oregon-Northwest

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) — A fire that broke out late Tuesday afternoon on the west end of The Dalles prompted evacuation of some homes in the area.

KGW reported the fire, called the Chenowith Rim Fire, started shortly after 4 p.m. near an apartment complex off West 13th Street and Irvine Street. By 7:30 p.m., it had burned roughly 50 acres, mostly in steep terrain, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

Multiple agencies responded and firefighting airplanes from the Oregon Department of Natural Resources played a vital role in suppressing the fire's activity, officials said.

By 9 p.m., crews were still building a containment line and monitoring the fire for hot spots.

People living southwest of West 13th Street were under a level 3 "go now" evacuation order until about 10 p.m., when the order was lowered to level 2 "get set," according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office. Check here for the latest evacuation information.

The U.S. Forest Service and Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue are handling the fire response.