Foes of vaccine mandate who could lose jobs ask state Court of Appeals for emergency stay

Say they're being forced 'to choose between their health, their religion, their personal autonomy and their careers'

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – A motion filed Tuesday with the Oregon Court of Appeals by two groups opposed to Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate seeks to block the Oregon Health Authority from enforcing the Oct. 18 deadline that could cost thousands of health care workers their jobs.

The groups, Oregon Healthcare Workers for Medical Freedom and Mandate Free Oregon, filed the motion “on an emergency basis,” seeking to stay enforcement of OHA’s temporary administrative order and an Oregon administrative rule because “numerous” health care workers, firefighters and first responders “will suffer severe and irreparable harm” before a full court review could occur.

The motion says many of the health care workers “work 100% remotely, with no patient contact,” but under the terms of the mandate also face possible termination if they don’t comply.

The motion was filed by Portland attorney Dan Thenell, who also represented the Oregon Fraternal Order of Police, nine Oregon State Police troopers and a group of firefighters in a lawsuit filed earlier this month in Jefferson County Circuit Court against the state and Gov. Kate Brown, challenging and seeking to block the mandate.

Thenell said Tuesday they are awaiting a hearing on a motion for a temporary restraining order in that case.

As in that lawsuit, the appeals court motion claims the mandate violates the workers’ freedom of expression and religion. It says the mandate does not define “sincerely held religious belief” and allows employers to “evaluate an employee’s religion and the sincerity of an employee’s religious beliefs.”

“The Healthcare Vaccine Mandate is not narrowly tailored to any compelling government interest and thus forces Oregon healthcare workers to choose between their health, their religion, their personal autonomy and their careers,” the filing states.

The Portland attorney also represents more than two dozen health care workers and firefighters around the state who filed two lawsuits last week, in Yamhill and Klamath counties, seeking to overturn the vaccine mandate, OPB reports.

Thenell also represents an OSP trooper in Bend, Zachary Kowing, who was placed on paid administrative leave a few weeks ago for posting a video on Instagram in which he said he will refuse to comply with the governor’s vaccine mandate.