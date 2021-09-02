Bend OSP trooper placed on leave over video saying he’ll refuse to follow state’s vaccine mandate

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oregon State Police trooper in Bend has been placed on paid administrative leave for posting a video on Instagram in which he says he will refuse to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate and decries “unlawful orders” that threaten Oregonians’ livelihoods, his attorney said Thursday night.

“I have personal and religious reasons as to why I will not take the vaccine, but also the freedom not to,” said the trooper, who Portland attorney Dan Thenell confirmed to NewsChannel 21 is Zachary Kowing, 29, an eight-year OSP trooper assigned to the Bend office.

Kowing posted the 2-minute, 35-second video about a week ago on his Instagram account, thinblueline_patriot, where he refers to himself as “pro-choice-life” and “pro freedom,” with a ‘SAVE OREGON!’ logo over the U.S. flag.

The video apparently was shot in his patrol car and while in uniform, though Thenell noted he does not give his name in the video (or on his account) or identify the agency that employs him. Instead, he refers to himself simply as "a Christian, a husband, a father and a police officer."

Kowing says he’s aware he is “likely to be fired over this video, but I’m nonetheless exercising my First Amendment rights to speak freely.”

He said he had “fallen in line” for over a year “with these useless, ineffective mask mandates, and I will no more." He said Oregonians should not have to follow “unlawful orders that threaten their livelihoods, should they not fall in line.”

“I encourage you to look deep down and decide if you are going to fall in line as sheep, or stand up for the rights we still have, while we still have them,” Kowing said.

Thenell, general counsel for the Fraternal Order of Police, said of Kowing, “He knew what he was doing, and feels very strongly about this. He is aware of the possible ramifications.”

“I can’t predict what kind of enforcement action State Police will take,” he said, noting that the agency must provide due process during an investigation that in his experience can take “several months” – well past the governor’s Oct. 18 deadline for state agency workers to get the vaccine or face possible dismissal.

“I think there are a significant number of troopers who feel similarly (to Kowing)” about the vaccine mandate, Thenell added.

OSP Captain Stephanie Bigman, the agency's public information officer, said they do not comment on personnel investigations.