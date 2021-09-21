OLCC issues recall for hemp labeled product with high THC levels

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said Tuesday it has issued a mandatory recall for a product labeled as a hemp tincture that can get consumers “high” because the product contains undisclosed levels of THC. Consumers using this mislabeled product may become unexpectedly impaired, the agency said.

The recall is for an item labeled as a hemp CBD tincture produced by Cura CS, LLC, and sold under its Select brand. The specific batch of this product Select CBD Drops “Broad Spectrum” Unflavored 1000 MG CBD was only available for purchase through OLCC licensed retailers.

The OLCC said it has notified cannabis retailers about the recall, and has put a hold on the product in the OLCC cannabis tracking system to prevent further sales from OLCC licensed retailers.

The recall affects this specific product produced on May 14. The OLCC estimates approximately 500 units have been sold since June 199, and about 200 units remain in the inventories of OLCC retailers, and those items are required to be quarantined.

Customers who have purchased this product can either return it to the OLCC licensed retailer they purchased it from or destroy the product.

Consumers with health-related concerns about this recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider.

If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall they should notify the OLCC at marijuana@oregon.gov and include any information you have, including the consumer’s name and phone number.