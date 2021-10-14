FBI offers $25,000 reward in Portland mass shooting that killed young woman, injured 6 others

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The FBI said Thursday it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Makayla Maree Harris. This is in addition to the previously offered reward of up to $2,500 from Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

At approximately 2 a.m. on July 17, 2021, Portland Police officers responded to reports of a mass shooting in the 300 block of SW Third Avenue between Harvey Milk and Washington streets in Portland. When they arrived, they found seven people wounded by gunfire.

Harris, 18 years old, died after being transported to the hospital. It is believed that Makayla was an unintended target in a gang-related shooting, the FBI said.

The shooters fired from a car in the street before it sped away. It is also believed that many potential witnesses ran off after the shooting and may not have provided information to investigators.

“Innocent people pay a heavy price when violent criminal gangs battle on our streets. Those clashes – facilitated by the constant buying, selling, trading, and stealing of weapons – have helped to drive the homicide rate in Portland to record highs,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon.

“Despite this, law enforcement often finds that those who have information about these cases are reluctant to come forward. Whether it is distrust of law enforcement or fear of retaliation, the result is the same - the killings continue. We need help to stop this cycle of violence, and we ask anyone with information to find the will to come forward.”

If anyone has information, witnessed any part of what happened, or has video of anything that happened prior to, during, or after the shooting, they are asked to contact PPB by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contacting the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI “Seeking Information” and reward poster for the Makayla Harris case can be downloaded from here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/makayla-maree-harris

Below is a statement by Makayla's mother, Felicia Martinez: