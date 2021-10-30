Bus struck by bullet in downtown Portland, no injuries reported
By Fox 12 Staff
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting after a TriMet bus was struck by a bullet in downtown Portland Thursday night.
The shooting occurred near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street at around 10:40 p.m. Police said the driver and one passenger were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but thankfully no one was injured.
According to police, the initial investigation suggests there was a fight between two people nearby. Both people involved ran off and have not been found.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-302333.
Comments
4 Comments
nobody stops a bad bus but a good guy with a gun
Could have been worse, a drunk in monster truck could do way more damage than a bullet.
I lived in Portland several times through the years. What is happening to it now is so disgusting and who is in charge of that city, and who should go to jail. Such a once lovely city, now is a place no one wants to go anymore. What is wrong with the no where seen Mayor, or the Governor who get’s paid by us and should get out of office. I’ve had enough of how Oregon is being run. I wish Governor McCall was still alive or those like him were running this state. Oregon was the most beautiful state back then, clean just the best place to live. Sorry can’t say that any more.
Proud to say I shook Tom McCall’s hand, weeks before his passing. He was pretty controversial, and I doubt he’d fare well in today’s nasty online discourse and Facebook mobs.
Everything was better 50 years ago. We were 50 years younger.
This isn’t a defense of today’s governor, though the hate crowd will twist it that way. But if we keep trash talking the state, saying everything’s gone to hell, things can’t get any better.