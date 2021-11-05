Gov. Brown heads to Glasgow for UN Climate Change Conference

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown travels to Glasgow, Scotland Friday for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties to discuss the impacts of climate change on Oregonians, as well as to highlight the actions Oregon has taken to reduce carbon emissions, transition to clean energy, and ensure that Oregonians disproportionately impacted by climate change are not left behind.

She will be joined by other U.S. governors to highlight the state-level actions that can be taken around the world to address the climate crisis, Brown's office said in a news release.

“I have been governor since 2015, and it was about that time that Oregon took a front row seat to climate change,” Brown said. “Nearly every year, the extreme weather has been worse than the last. We are a warning for the rest of the world.

“We must continue to move urgently and with focus—and we can tackle climate change and grow our economy at the same time. These goals are not mutually exclusive. Oregon is a shining example of how it can be done.

“What is clear is we cannot leave behind our historically underserved communities. In Oregon, we have worked to ensure that our communities hardest hit by climate change due to structural racism and systemic disparities are not left behind.

“Future generations will judge us not on the fact of climate change, but on what we have done to tackle it. The time is now, we can’t afford to wait.”

Agenda Highlights