Klamath Falls woman charged with manslaughter in drug overdose death of infant daughter

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 24-year-old Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the drug overdose death of her 18-month-old daughter, authorities said.

Klamath County sheriff’s deputies responded on July 28 to assist medics on a call to an address on Main Avenue in Bly, spokesman Brandon Fowler said Thursday.

Deputies found the infant deceased and began an investigation, Fowler said. An autopsy was performed later and toxicology samples were collected.

Recent toxicology results confirmed the child had died of a fentanyl overdose, Fowler said, adding that more charges may be added as the investigation continues.