Oregon vehicle fees rising 3% Jan. 1, DMV points to street, bridge, other improvements

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregonians will see fees rise about 3% when they renew their vehicle tags, get a trip permit or apply for a vehicle title next year, the DMV said Monday.

The fee increase will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and is the third of four scheduled fee changes under Oregon’s historic House Bill 2017 transportation investment package. The final fee increase will start in January 2024.

The full DMV news release continues below:

Residents across the state are already seeing improvements funded by these fees. This includes hundreds of millions in improved city streets, updated sidewalks and bicycle routes in school neighborhoods, reinforced bridges and roadways to withstand earthquakes and much more.

DMV is starting to mail vehicle registration renewal reminders with the updated fees for tags expiring after the first of the year. If your tags expire in January or later, you will need to pay the new fee even if you renew before the end of 2021 – whether online, by mail or in person.

Common fees included

The vehicle fees most Oregonians are familiar with are passenger car registration and titles.

Under Keep Oregon Moving, passenger car tags and title fees are based on a vehicle’s fuel efficiency rating. Drivers of electric vehicles or vehicles that are rated at more than 40 mpg can pay the full fee for two or four years up front, or they can pay a lower fee and a monthly per-mile charge for miles driven in Oregon if they join OReGO at www.myorego.org.

Passenger vehicle registration fees cover two-year periods, except for new vehicles, which begin with a four-year registration.

Current and new passenger car fees

REGISTRATION

Fuel economy Current fees As of Jan. 1, 2022

4 yrs. 2 yrs. 4 yrs. 2 yrs.

0-19 mpg $244 $122 $252 $126

20-39 mpg $264 $132 $272 $136

40+ mpg $304 $152 $312 $156

Electric NOT in OReGO $612 $306 $632 $316

ELECTRIC CAR OWNERS: The registration fee for electric passenger vehicles enrolled in OReGO remains unchanged at $172 every two years. Learn more about this program that benefits EV owners and Oregon’s roads.

TITLES

Fuel economy Current fees As of Jan. 1, 2022

Vehicles 1999 model or older $98 $101

0-19 mpg $98 $101

20-39 mpg $103 $106

40+ mpg $113 $116

Electric $187 $192

A glimpse of what your fees are supporting

Creating safe routes to school – This program makes improvements around schools so that students can walk, bike and roll safely. One factor in choosing projects to fund is that the school serves low-income or disadvantaged populations. See this program in action in the Willamette Valley community of Gervais.

Preparing for earthquakes – Reinforcing key bridges and slopes in Southern Oregon is one of many projects across the state to keep people and freight moving after a major

Reducing congestion – The Urban Mobility Office is focused on reducing bottlenecks in the Portland metro area, which impacts the movement of Oregon’s goods from all over the state. Work will improve the busy Rose Quarter area and the bridge connecting Oregon and Washington.

Improving city streets – The Small City Allotment program allows communities to update their local streets. This fall, small cities around the state are receiving $5.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee unanimously approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2022 Small City Allotment program.

More ways than ever to get DMV services

DMV is continuing to expand services and increase choices for Oregonians who need services – online, by appointment and rising availability of standby service if you walk in.

First, check DMV2U.Oregon.gov to see if you can get what you need online. DMV has added over 20 services online in the past couple years at DMV2U.

Consider Real ID option next time you visit DMV

If you travel by air or might in the future, consider getting the Real ID option next time you visit DMV. Starting in May 2023, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of identification at airport security checkpoints for all flights.

You will need to visit a DMV office in person and bring more than your current license, permit or ID card in order to add the Real ID option to your card. Before you go to DMV, create your own checklist of documents you’ll need to qualify at Oregon.gov/RealID.