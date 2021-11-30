Oregon rural health care providers to receive $118 million in federal COVID relief funds

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Tuesday that 481 rural health providers in Oregon will receive a total of $118,654,854 for COVID relief under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“For the past 20 months, Oregon’s rural health providers have shouldered a heavy burden of this public health crisis—from illness prevention to treatment to vaccination and boosters—and they have been providing quality treatment 24/7.” Wyden said. “These providers deserve every ounce of federal support to help them keep Oregonians safe and healthy, and I’m glad the ARPA I was proud to support is providing them that help to do their jobs.”

“Rural health providers have been on the front lines fighting against COVID-19 and serving as a critical resource for Oregonians looking for quality health assistance to protect their families,” said Merkley. “This ARPA funding will give necessary relief to Oregon’s rural health clinics, whose services contribute to the health and safety of rural communities across the state. I will continue doing everything I can to ensure that every community is fully equipped to achieve better health outcomes, through the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future.”

This month, the Human Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) began releasing ARPA rural payments to health providers and suppliers who have served rural Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicare beneficiaries. The average payment was about $170,700, with payments ranging from $500 to about $43 million. Providers in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and six territories will receive ARPA rural payments.

The database shows about 20 Bend providers receiving funding, including about $11 million to St. Charles Health System.