Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff to honor Robert Dole, mark Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday to honor the life and legacy of Senator Robert Joseph Dole.

"Senator Dole's legacy is one of patriotism and service," Brown said. “From his time on the battlefields of World War II, to his decades of service in the Senate chambers, Senator Dole lived his life in service to our country. Dan and I hold his family in our hearts as we honor his memory."



The governor also ordered that flags flying at half-staff on Tuesday shall also honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

"We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our United States service members, and especially owe a debt of gratitude to the people who served and gave their lives in Pearl Harbor and World War II to defend our nation," Brown said. "I encourage all Oregonians to join me in expressing gratitude for the freedoms our fellow Americans have ensured through their service."

