Fred Meyer union workers authorize strike, although contract talks continue

TIGARD, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer union workers have authorized a walkout over alleged unfair labor practices, although three days of contract negotiations are scheduled for next week.

Here's a news release from the United Food and Commercial Workers union, issued Saturday night:

Grocery Workers Overwhelmingly Vote to Authorize a ULP Strike

Members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents over 29,000 essential workers in Oregon and SW Washington, have voted overwhelmingly to authorize their Union Leadership to call for an unfair labor practice strike against Fred Meyer and Quality Food Centers (QFC) as a response to multiple unfair labor practices (ULPs) committed by the two companies. Fred Meyer and QFC are both subsidiaries of national retail food giant The Kroger Co.

“Fred Meyer and QFC have repeatedly violated their legal duties to negotiate in good faith with Local 555, with the most blatant example being Fred Meyer’s refusal to provide information necessary for the Union to negotiate a new agreement and to process grievances. The way these employers have violated the National Labor Relations Act has left grocery workers no choice but to take action,” said UFCW 555 President Dan Clay

Additionally, UFCW Local 555 has been in negotiations for a new contract for these same grocery workers since July 2021. The disregard by these companies for federal labor laws has spilled over into negotiations as their misconduct now undermines the workers’ abilities to negotiate a new contract.

“The pandemic has highlighted both the importance of grocery workers to our communities as well as the struggles they endure to make ends meet, all while producing record profits for Fred Meyer and QFC. Essential Employees deserve the same care and respect now that they have shown our neighbors over the last two years. These employers refuse to acknowledge that their worker’s wages are not keeping up with the cost of living, leaving them and their families at risk while providing food for our community,“ added UFCW 555 Secretary-Treasurer Sandy Humphrey.

While initially unavailable, Fred Meyer and QFC have agreed to continue the bargaining process on December 14th, 15th, and 16th.

###

About Local 555: United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 555 represents over

29,000 workers in Oregon, Southwestern Washington, Idaho, and Wyoming. Our membership consists of workers in retail, manufacturing, health care and many other industries. We are a diverse group of workers that have grown into being the largest private sector labor union in Oregon. Local 555 has a rich history dating back to 1936. Our Local is chartered by the UFCW International Union, joining us with over 1.3 million workers across the United States and the World.

NewsChannel 21 has reached out to Fred Meyer representatives for a response. Last month, Fred Meyer issued this news release about the status of negotiations:

Fred Meyer Calls on UFCW 555 to Negotiate in Good Faith on Behalf of Associates

Company seeks to advocate for its associates during holidays amidst union contract extension cancellation

PORTLAND – November 22, 2021 – UFCW Local 555 provided notice to the company on November 18 that it was withdrawing the contract extensions and they will now expire on November 28, 2021.

These misguided and premature actions by the Local 555 are a concerning course of action and create uncertainty for associates. Through the negotiations process, the company and union had been making progress and came to a tentative agreement on safety, which has been the union’s stated priority. The union has only offered a limited number of dates for which to continue bargaining.

“Our goal, as always, is to reach an agreement that provides a solid compensation package of wages and benefits for our associates while keeping groceries affordable,” said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer.

The Facts on Fred Meyer’s Current Wages and Health Care:

The average hourly wage for a Fred Meyer associate in Oregon is $17.29 per hour. With our generous health care and retirement packages, average total compensation in Oregon is nearly $23 an hour. In the last year our associates earned between $1,000-$1,600 additionally, as appreciation for their hard work to keep access available to fresh food and other essentials during the pandemic.

Eligible Fred Meyer associates pay just $40 for individual health care coverage, or $100 for family coverage each month. By comparison, the Oregon average per month for individual coverage is $95 and $510 for family coverage according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“At Fred Meyer, we want what is best for our associates, and our goal is to continue providing industry leading wages and benefits that we know is so important to our associates and their families,” stated Gibson. “The cancellation of labor agreements by the union during the holidays is unsettling. We call on the Local 555 to quit playing games when it comes to our associates’ livelihoods and return to negotiations that will ultimately determine our associates’ paychecks, health care, and pension for them to use in retirement.”