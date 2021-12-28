More areas reopen in Santiam State Forest after 2020 Labor Day fires

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – About 4,000 acres of the Santiam State Forest will reopen to public access on Jan. 1 after the 2020 Labor Day fires heavily impacted the forest.

These areas are north of Highway 22, and much of the area burned in the 2020 fires. It includes reopening the Niagara block and Rocky Top Trail; however, some destinations are at higher altitudes and roads are blocked by snow in the winter months. The Natural Arch trail remains closed.

Maps, closure areas, and anticipated reopening timelines for popular areas are posted to the Santiam State Forest recovery site at https://www.oregon.gov/odf/recreation/Pages/santiam-state-forest.aspx. Reopenings will also be announced on ODF’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Many of the Santiam’s popular recreation areas, like Shellburg Falls and the High Lakes Recreation Area remain closed due to damage from 2020’s wildfires.

In closed areas, some of the recovery and restoration activities include re-establishing and repairing trails, replacing infrastructure like signs and bridges, removing hazard trees, and post-fire timber harvesting in some areas.

No matter where you go, outdoor activity comes with some level of risk. Here are some safety tips: