Feds OK Oregon Dept. of Agriculture hemp regulations; some rules change as a result

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s plan to regulate hemp production statewide. The approval allows the state through ODA to continue as the primary regulator of hemp production in Oregon, the agency said Thursday.

ODA previously operated its Hemp Program using the authorities provided by Oregon Revised Statutes and the 2014 Farm Bill.

As of Jan. 1, hemp production throughout the U.S. must comply with the 2018 federal Farm Bill’s hemp provisions and USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program regulations.

In addition, state departments of agriculture with USDA-approved plans, like ODA, must regulate hemp production in accordance with the 2018 federal Farm Bill’s hemp provisions and USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program regulations.

The new federal hemp regulations required some adjustments to ODA’s Hemp Program. Notable changes in response to the new federal rules include:

Each key participant on the grower application must submit a criminal history report to ODA

Reporting requirements for the location and acreage of hemp planted

The maximum window to collect samples before harvest must be no more than 30 days

Growers must register with the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA)

The changes above are in addition to the Oregon Legislatures changes to the State Laws regarding Hemp through House Bill 3000.

A key requirement remains the same, all Oregon hemp growers and handlers must first have their license approved before starting hemp production. Applications to grow hemp are on the ODA Hemp Growers webpage. Additionally, find information about ODA’s Hemp Program, the approved state plan, and the newly adopted rules on the Hemp Laws and Rules webpage. For all ODA Hemp Program updates, subscribe to the ODA Hemp listserv.