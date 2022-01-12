Gov. Brown orders flags lowered in honor and remembrance of Senator Harry Reid

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff beginning Wednesday at midnight to honor the life and legacy of Senator Harry Reid.

In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, the day of interment is scheduled for Thursday. Therefore, flags will be lowered to half-staff beginning at midnight and return to full staff at sunset on Thursday.

"Together we mourn the loss and honor the legacy of a true statesman," said Governor Brown. "Senator Reid lived a life of service and led by example through his courageousness and tenacity. Dan and I send our deepest condolences to his family as we honor his memory."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.