Audit: More data analytics could help OSP better determine trooper staffing levels, needs

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit Friday which finds more comprehensive data analytics could help the Oregon State Police Patrol Services Division better project future staffing needs, deploy current resources and project overtime needs.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Audits Division focused on whether OSP’s workforce planning efforts adequately consider public needs and trooper safety.

The audit contains four recommendations to the Oregon State Police to improve its ability to identify staffing needs when developing future budgets, ensure consistent and efficient deployment of trooper resources, and better project overtime needs for budget requests.

“OSP’s presence on state highways is vital to the safety of motorists and their passengers,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “Better information and a more comprehensive approach could help build trust with Oregonians and improve public safety.”

OSP currently analyzes existing data to determine the impact its troopers can have on public safety but uses a method that primarily focuses on population — which experts say is one of the least effective methods. Auditors identified a more comprehensive approach considering OSP’s workload allowing the agency to identify actual staffing needs when developing future budgets and better leverage existing troopers.

The Audits Division also recommends OSP account for the changing law enforcement environment within its staffing strategy and methodology, including assessing whether all current duties are aligned with the evolving nature of state policing public policy.

This is the second audit Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has released pertaining to law enforcement and police accountability. The Secretary of State issued a performance audit examining the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) in December.

Read the full audit on the Secretary of State website.

Learn more about the Secretary of State at Sos.Oregon.Gov.