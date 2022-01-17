Bellevue, Wash., police rescue 2 after home slides off foundation; 17 nearby homes evacuated

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) -- Police in Bellevue, Washington, rescued two people from a home that slid off its foundation early Monday morning and evacuated more than a dozen homes in the neighborhood.

The Seattle Times reports police received a call of flooding around 4 a.m. and officers, along with fire crews, arrived to find a partially-collapsed two-story home listing at a 45 degree angle.

Two adults, a man and a woman, and their dog were pulled from the large two-story home. They were unharmed.

Meeghan Black, a Bellevue Police spokesperson, said the home appears to be the only one seriously damaged in the slide.

“This is pretty devastating,” Black said. “We’re very, very fortunate that no one was injured.”

About 40 people from 17 homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated.