Crater Lake National Park seeks public comment on trail, marina rehab project

CRATER LAKE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The National Service is proposing to rehabilitate the 1.1-mile Cleetwood Cove Trail and lakeside marina facilities, and seeking public comment on the project.

This trail is the most heavily used trail in the Crater Lake National Park and the only permitted access to the lakeshore, officials said Tuesday. Every year, thousands of park visitors hike this trail to swim, fish, sunbathe, take a concessioner-led boat tour, or otherwise enjoy the deep-blue waters of the lake.

The purpose of the project is to address critical safety issues with the Cleetwood Cove Trail and Marina while ensuring continued protection of the lake and surrounding environment.

The focus is on four areas: rockfall scaling and mitigation; rehabilitation of the trail; removal and replacement of the failed bulkhead/dock with a structurally stable marina; and replacing the outdated and undersized composting toilets.



Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2024. The project may take two years to complete due to the very short construction season at Crater Lake. It is anticipated that the Cleetwood Cove Trail will be closed during construction due to limited access and rockfall hazards.



The project is open for comment from January 17 to February 15 at: Park Planning - Rehabilitate Cleetwood Trail to Mitigate Hazards. The public is encouraged to submit comments electronically through this website. Click on the “Open for Comment” link on the left side of the screen to submit a comment. Written comments can be submitted by mail and must be postmarked by February 15, 2022, to:

Superintendent

Attn: Rehabilitate Cleetwood Cove Trail and Marina

P.O. Box 7

Crater Lake, OR 97604