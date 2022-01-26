Secretary of State Fagan draws quick GOP fire for ‘Protect Our Democracy’ agenda

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan sent a letter Wednesday to members of the Oregon Legislature to ask their support for her "Protect Our Democracy Agenda" -- and it drew quick fire from a Republican lawmaker.

Here's Fagan's full news release:

“Oregon is often called on to lead,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan wrote in the letter. “We were the first state in the nation to implement vote-by-mail in the 1990s. In 2016 we became the first state to implement automatic voter registration. Today our elections are the gold standard in safety, security and participation. As the nation faces an unprecedented attack on voting rights, we are called to lead once again.”

The Protect Our Democracy Agenda of 2022 includes 4 priorities:

Protect the people who protect our democracy (LC 286). Since the 2020 election, we’ve seen an unprecedented rise in threats against local elections officials around the country and right here in Oregon. Part of defending our democracy is protecting the dedicated professionals who administer elections in all 36 counties in Oregon. We need to establish penalties for the harassment of elections workers and exempt their private information, such as home address, from public records.



Separately, Secretary Fagan endorsed HB 4133, which will remove barriers to online voter registration for people without a driver’s license and HB 4147, which will restore voting rights to Oregonians — disproportionately Black and other people of color — disenfranchised because of incarceration.

“This agenda will ensure that Oregon continues to lead on voting rights and that we play our part in the fight against anti-democratic attacks on our nation’s elections,” Secretary Fagan said in her letter.

Rep. Drazan Criticizes Secretary of State Fagan’s 2022 Legislative Agenda

SALEM, Ore. – State Representative Christine Drazan (R-Canby) issued the following statement in response to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s partisan voting proposals, including allowing voter registration harvesting by third-party organizations and allowing incarcerated felons to vote:

“At a time when there is a profound need to ensure the integrity of elections, Secretary Fagan has proposed a partisan voting agenda that will fuel distrust and introduce real vulnerabilities into our election systems. Oregon is already one of the easiest states in the nation to register to vote and cast a ballot, but these proposals would exploit Oregon’s controversial ballot harvesting policy to allow politically connected groups to harvest voter registrations. Secretary Fagan doubled down on her bad ideas by advocating for incarcerated felons to be allowed to register and vote. Let’s be clear about what these proposals are really intended to do: further rig our elections in favor of Democrats.”