Off-duty Vancouver officer shot, killed, reportedly by deputy during scuffle with robbery suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KTVZ) – An off-duty Vancouver police officer was shot and killed at his home on Saturday, reportedly by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy, as the officer scuffled with an armed robbery suspect who broke into his home.

Police and deputies released limited details on Sunday, but The Oregonian/Oregon Live quoted a source not authorized to speak publicly about the shooting, who said the suspect had been knocking on doors and entered Sahota’s home in a wooded area of nearby Battle Ground, a fight occurred and the deputy fired and unintentionally struck Daniel Sahota, 52.

Sahota joined the Vancouver Police Department in 2014 and previously served as an officer for the Gresham and Port of Portland police departments. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The sheriff’s office said they had responded to a holdup at a convenience store in the Orchards area and who was described as having a handgun and fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The suspect was located a short time later, leading to a pursuit, ending when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.

There was no initial word Sunday about whether the suspect was in custody.