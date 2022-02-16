Skip to Content
Oregon Parks and Rec seeks public comment on proposed drone takeoff, landing rules

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is requesting public comment on proposed Oregon Administrative Rules guiding takeoff and landing of drones in state parks and along the ocean shore.

The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. April 7.

The proposed rules are intended to provide clarity for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone takeoff and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.

Two virtual public meetings are scheduled to take comments: 

Comments may also be submitted via:

A full copy of the proposed amendments is available on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this spring.

