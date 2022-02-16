Oregon Parks and Rec seeks public comment on proposed drone takeoff, landing rules

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is requesting public comment on proposed Oregon Administrative Rules guiding takeoff and landing of drones in state parks and along the ocean shore.

The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. April 7.

The proposed rules are intended to provide clarity for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone takeoff and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.

Two virtual public meetings are scheduled to take comments:

6 p.m. March 30: Agenda covers changes to park area rules. Registration is required for anyone wishing to testify at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MamTCi_uRpKJOX_DG9L3HA

6 p.m. March 31: Agenda covers changes to ocean shore rules. Registration is required for anyone wishing to testify at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZX3XNt0eTt-iMaoUQ7HiaA

Both hearings will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg

Comments may also be submitted via:

Website: oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx

Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301

Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov

A full copy of the proposed amendments is available on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this spring.