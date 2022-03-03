Four Portland-area drug traffickers arrested in largest fentanyl seizure in Oregon history

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — A coordinated law enforcement operation this week targeting four drug traffickers operating in the Portland area led to the seizure of about 150,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and 20 pounds of suspected bulk fentanyl, the largest single fentanyl seizure in Oregon state history, with an estimated street value of about $4 million.

The operation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force (CCITF) with assistance from the FBI, came after federal agents learned that Ufrano Orozco Munoz, 27, was knowingly and intentionally conspiring with others to traffic large quantities of fentanyl manufactured in Mexico and elsewhere to Oregon for distribution and sale in the Portland area, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Three of Orozco’s associates were also arrested during Tuesday’s operation. They include Abraham Vera Enriquez, 29; Jesus Miguel Zamora Cruz, 36; and Jose Javier Valdez Paramo, 32.

Orozco, Vera, Zamora, and Valdez have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. All three made their first appearances in federal court today and were ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

HSI began investigating Orozco in February for his role in trafficking large quantities of fentanyl from Mexico to the U.S. for distribution in several western states, including Arizona and Oregon.

Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement.

This case is being investigated by HSI and CCITF with assistance from the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott M. Kerin is prosecuting the case.

CCITF, led by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, works to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations operating in Clackamas County, and reduce illegal drugs and related crimes throughout the community. The task force is comprised of members of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Canby Police Department, Oregon State Police, HSI, and FBI.