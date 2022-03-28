Gov. Brown signs bill changing term from ‘alien’ to ‘noncitizen’ in Oregon statutes

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Last Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 1560 into law. This legislation changes the term "alien" to "noncitizen" in Oregon’s code of laws, formally known as Oregon Revised Statutes.

The bill also directs executive branch agencies to replace "alien" with "noncitizen" in their rules and regulations within six months of enactment. Senate Bill 1560 passed through the Legislature with strong bipartisan support in both chambers, according to a news release Monday from Oregon Senate Democrats, which continues in full below:.

“Referring to immigrants and refugees as ‘aliens’ is an outdated, dehumanizing practice that stems from xenophobia and allows individuals to express bigotry without using overt racist language,” said Sen. Kayse Jama (D-Portland), Co-Chief Sponsor of Senate Bill 1560, who introduced the measure for consideration during the 2022 Legislative Session. “As a former refugee, who was once classified as an ‘alien,’ I am proud that the Legislature voted to update our laws to reflect our values. I hope we can serve as a model for other states.”

“In Oregon, we welcome immigrants and refugees from around the world, recognizing that these communities are a vital part of the fabric of Oregon’s history, culture, and economy,” said Governor Brown. “I am pleased we are making progress through efforts like the Welcoming Refugees Bill, the creation of the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Advancement and now, removing a dangerous label from our lexicon through SB 1560. Words matter, and I applaud Senator Jama and all Oregonians who worked to make this important change.”

“We are delighted that Governor Brown signed SB 1560. This bill makes a small change that has a huge impact on peoples' lives. Updating our states’ statutory language is a critical step to ensure that immigrant and refugee Oregonians are treated with dignity and respect,” said Isa Peña, Director of Strategy, Innovation Law Lab, who also testified in supported of the bill. “This law ensures that our language is aligned with our values and is no longer dehumanizing and derogatory.”



Senate Bill 1560 takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.