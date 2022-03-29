Wyden issues Senate Finance Committee report on shortfalls in mental health care system

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released a report Tuesday documenting the array of shortfalls that currently exist in the mental health care system that he said prevent American families from accessing the care they need.

The report was jointly authored by majority and minority staff on the committee.

“This report marks the Finance Committee’s next step in the bipartisan effort to understand the mental health care crisis in the U.S. and, further, to craft a legislative package, which the Committee intends to consider this summer,” Wyden wrote. “The committee’s lodestar must be this: Every American is able to access the mental health and substance use disorder care they and their loved ones need when they need it.”

The report comes as the committee continues a bipartisan effort to address shortfalls in the mental health care system. Last month, the committee held two hearings on youth mental health, and later this week will meet to discuss mental health parity and care integration.

The committee has also designated co-chairs for five focus areas for developing legislation: workforce, care integration, parity, telehealth and youth.

The full report can be found here.