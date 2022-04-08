Lincoln City beach walker discovers man’s body partially buried in sand

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Someone walking on the beach at Lincoln City found what authorities learned was a man’s body partially buried in the send near the base of a cliff embankment, police said.

Lincoln City Police detectives were called to the scene after Thursday morning’s discovery, along with Lincoln County officials and Oregon State Police.

The nature and cause of death was not determined at the scene and the body was taken to an area mortuary. It will be brought to the State Medical Examiner’s Office near Portland for further investigation.

The man’s name is not known, officers said, and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.