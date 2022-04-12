Three names engraved at Oregon’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An Honor Guard was present to stand watch during an engraving ceremony Monday at the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training as three fallen officers' names were added to the Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall.

The tradition was started a few years ago to honor the Fallen who are being added to the Wall each year prior to the Memorial Ceremony at DPSST.

On this day, the names of S. Allen Burdic of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, EOW (end of watch) 3/11/21; Carl L. Frazier of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, EOW 10/9/1979; and John R. Burright of the Oregon State Police, EOW 5/4/21 were added.

An Honor Guard member from each agency stood watch as their agency' fallen officer’s name was carefully etched into the state's memorial.

The names of the three fallen officers were approved by the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training for addition to the state memorial. The memorial honors all of the state's fallen city, county, state, tribal and federal officers. The Wall now includes the names of 192 Fallen Oregon Law Enforcement Officers dating back to the 1860s.

The Oregon Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is scheduled for May 3rd this year and will be an abbreviated version of the traditional ceremony, with speakers, roll call and some of the usual traditions. A small number of invited guests will be in attendance.