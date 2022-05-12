Gov. Brown orders flags lowered to half-staff in memory of 1 million who have died from COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16, in memory of the nearly 1 million Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. This includes 7,548 Oregonians.

"Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy," said Brown. "With about 1,000,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are too many families who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one. Dan and I are keeping all those who have lost someone to this disease in our hearts. I hope that, as we remember all those we have lost, we collectively continue to help protect each other from this disease."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.