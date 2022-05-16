Two California residents killed, child critically injured in Hwy. 20 head-on crash near Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two California residents were killed and a 4-year-old girl critically injured Saturday afternoon when an apparently impaired driver from Brownsville, Oregon swerved across all lanes of U.S. Highway 20 west of Sweet Home, then back again, colliding head-on with another car, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 4:45 p.m. Saturday to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 23, just west of Sweet Home.

Troopers said an eastbound red Mazda 3 driven by a 33-year-old Brownsville man swerved across all lanes of traffic onto the westbound shoulder, then back into the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with a silver Nissan Versa driven by Carl Curtis, 79, of Huntington Beach, California, who attempted to avoid the oncoming car.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSP said. The 4-year-old female passenger in his car was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Curtis and his passenger, Yvonne Levy, 73, also of Huntington Beach, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Highway 20 was closed for about four hours for OSP’s crash reconstruction team to investigate.

“Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the collision,” OSP said in a news release.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by the Sweet Home Fire District, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.