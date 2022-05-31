Oregon State Marine Board seeks written public comment on petition to reduce shoreline noise standard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ)( -- The Oregon State Marine Board received a public petition on May 15 requesting the Marine Board amend OAR 250-010-0121 by lowering the current shoreline numeric standard of 84 dBA (decibels) found in OAR 250-0100-121(2)(c) to 75 dba and by adding a Reasonable Person Standard or Narrative Standard that would apply to noise emanating from motorboats and personal watercraft.

Petitioners are also requesting to amend OAR 250-021-0030 to specifically restrict activities that generate unreasonable noise disturbances, such as engine revving.

The petition also asks the board to restrict activities like flips and other aerial tricks that the petitioners said not only cause a significant noise disturbance, but also qualify as imprudent, unreasonable, unsafe, and reckless operation when done by a recreational boater.

Written comments will be accepted until June 26, by 11:59 pm. Comments must be received prior to the closure time/date to be considered. Comments can also be submitted by email to osmb.rulemaking@boat.oregon.gov or by U.S. Mail to Jennifer Cooper, Administrative Rules Coordinator, Oregon State Marine Board, 435 Commercial Street NE, Salem, OR 97301. Testimony will not be accepted by telephone.

The Board will meet on July 28, and may make a motion to deny or to accept the petition and initiate the rulemaking process.

An electronic copy of the petition is available online along with the Public Notice.