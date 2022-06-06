OHA seeks organizations wishing to train psilocybin services facilitators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – This week, the Oregon Psilocybin Services section at the Oregon Health Authority will begin accepting applications from psilocybin training programs for curriculum approval.

Individuals interested in being licensed as psilocybin facilitators must complete a training program that has had OHA curriculum approval before applying for licensure. Once trained and licensed, facilitators will be able to meet with clients and supervise sessions where clients consume psilocybin in a licensed psilocybin service center facility.

Psilocybin training programs are invited to submit an application for curriculum approval by going to the OPS website: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/Pages/Psilocybin-Training-Program-Approval.aspx

All organizations interested in training facilitators of psilocybin services in Oregon must apply for curriculum approval and submit a $500 application fee.

Once OPS begins approving applications, a list of training programs with approved curriculums will be posted on its webpage. OPS does not have the authority to control the costs of training programs. Training programs will determine the cost of their programs.

Individuals interested in facilitating psilocybin services in Oregon must complete an approved curriculum before applying for licensure.

Additional rules related to psilocybin services will be adopted by the end of the year, in time for OPS to begin accepting applications for facilitator licensure on Jan. 2, 2023.

###

Everyone has a right to know about and use Oregon Health Authority (OHA) programs and services. OHA provides free help. Some examples of the free help OHA can provide are:

Sign language and spoken language interpreters.

Written materials in other languages.

Braille.

Large print.

Audio and other formats.

If you need help or have questions, please contact the Oregon Psilocybin Services team at 971-341-1713, 711 TTY, or OHA.Psilocybin@dhsoha.state.gov.