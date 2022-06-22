Oregon Dept. of Revenue to begin distributing one-time assistance payments of $600

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As directed by the Oregon Legislature through House Bill 4157, the Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week.

Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, the department said Wednesday.

To qualify, households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon the last six months of 2020.

The One-Time Assistance Payments will be deposited directly to the bank accounts of 136,640 recipients and checks will be mailed to 99,647 recipients. Households that receive a direct deposit will also be mailed a letter explaining the payment. Households that receive a paper check will include information about the payment on their check stub.

A total of nearly $141.8 million is expected to be distributed to 236,287 qualifying recipients.

Current information on payments being delivered and paid amounts

Eligible households 236,287 $141,772,200

Payments by direct deposit 136,640 $81,984,000

Payments by paper check 99,647 $59,788,200



For more questions, access our frequently asked questions on Revenue’s OTAP webpage or you can email onetime.assistancepayment@dor.oregon.gov