Oregon elected officials, groups, candidates react to US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Swift reaction arrived from Oregon's elected officials, numerous organizations and election candidates Friday morning in response to the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Here are several of those news releases, as received:

West Coast States Launch New Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom, Standing United on Protecting Abortion Access in face of U.S. Supreme Court Decision on Roe vs. Wade

California, Oregon, and Washington will continue to be a safe haven for all people seeking abortions and other reproductive health care services in these states

(Salem, OR) — The governors of California, Oregon, and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to enforce their abortion bans in our states.

This Multi-State Commitment affirms the governors’ commitment in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision to strip away a constitutional right that has been in place for half a century, leaving abortion regulation to the states. The sweeping decision means that for patients in more than half the country, home to 33.6 million women, abortion care is illegal or inaccessible.

A copy of the Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom can be found here.

In a video message, the governors share a powerful message that the West Coast will remain a place where reproductive health care will be accessible and protected.

“Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “For all the Americans today feeling scared, angry, and disappointed — for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care –– please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over.”

“The Supreme Court has made it clear – they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history’. They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies, when women had to seek care in the shadows and at great danger, when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law. This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitols. This is not the America we know – and it’s not the California way,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “California has banded together with Oregon and Washington to stand up for women, and to protect access to reproductive health care. We will not sit on the sidelines and allow patients who seek reproductive care in our states or the doctors that provide that care to be intimidated with criminal prosecution. We refuse to go back and we will fight like hell to protect our rights and our values."

“The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous. Even in Washington state, Republicans have introduced about 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee. “The right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves. More than half the nation’s population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves. Instead, law enforcement, vigilantes and judicial systems can force patients to bear the burdens of forced pregnancy and birth. Washington state remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the ability and right of every patient who comes to our state in need of abortion care, and we will fight like hell to restore that right to patients all across the country.”

Over the past several years, each state has taken action to expand access to reproductive health care in preparation for just such a decision:

Oregon led the nation by passing the most comprehensive reproductive health legislation at the time. Governor Brown signed Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act into law in 2017 — a first of its kind bill that expanded access to reproductive health services for all Oregonians and codified the right to an abortion into state law. Adding to that work, Oregon invested $15 million for community-based organizations to expand access to abortion across the state and provide immediate support to patients, health care providers, and community advocates, with a focus on rural communities, communities of color, and low-income communities to overcome barriers to access.

Governor Newsom has proposed a $125 million Reproductive Health Package to expand access for women and help prepare for the influx of women seeking reproductive health care from other states. The California Legislature has introduced a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution, Governor Newsom recently signed legislation eliminating copays for abortion care services and has signed into law a legislative package to further strengthen access and protect patients and providers. Additional proposals are being considered with the Legislature.

In 2018 Governor Inslee signed the Reproductive Parity Act that requires all health plans that include maternity care services to also cover abortion and contraception. In 2021 he signed the Protecting Pregnancy Act that allows doctors who practice in Catholic-run hospitals to bypass ethical-religious directives and provide medically necessary abortion when a woman’s life is in danger. Earlier this year Inslee signed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act that better ensures the ability of Washington abortion care providers to serve any person who comes in Washington state seeking an abortion. Washington law also protects patients and clinic personnel from harassment outside of clinics. Further, when federal changes were made to the Title X program to not allow family planning clinics to reference abortion as an option, Washington state stepped up to fund the Title X clinics instead of having to comply. While the federal funding has been restored, the state will continue to provide needed funding to support access to abortion.

From the Oregon Health Authority:

Abortion remains legal, accessible in Oregon in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Decision has no effect on Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act that guarantees right to receive abortion, health care providers’ right to provide it

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision today that overturns Roe vs. Wade, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is reminding people that abortion remains legal in the state.

The Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA) was established in 2017 after the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 3391. The landmark legislation contained multiple provisions to both protect and expand access to the full scope of reproductive health services, including abortion, for all people in Oregon. RHEA enshrined into state law an individual’s right to receive an abortion, as well as a health care provider’s right to provide an abortion.

“The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade does not change the fact that people in Oregon are guaranteed the right to receive abortion services, which remain legal in this state,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “OHA will continue to implement and promote RHEA to ensure that people in Oregon have access to essential reproductive health services, including abortion, sterilization and contraceptives, without any barriers.”

This includes a legal right for anyone who comes to Oregon for an abortion, not just Oregon residents.

While the abortion rate has declined across the country in the last 30 years, the need for abortion care has recently been on the rise, according to Guttmacher Institute, which found the abortion rate increased by 7% from 2017 to 2020. In Oregon, the abortion rate declined by 21% during this time.

Oregon is one of 16 states and the District of Columbia that has laws that protect the right to abortion, and is just one of four states and the District of Columbia that has ensured the right to abortion without any restrictions or state interference. Oregon also is one of only seven states that funds abortions, using state general funds under the Oregon Health Plan (OHP), the state’s Medicaid program, without any restrictions.

In 2017, RHEA further expands access to abortion by requiring health benefit plans regulated by the state of Oregon to cover abortion services without any cost sharing to its members. It also provides coverage for abortion services for people not eligible for the Oregon Health Plan because of their immigration status, including those with DACA status, those with no documentation, and people with legal permanent resident status who have not met the five-year waiting period for OHP eligibility.

And abortion access will continue to expand with the Oregon Legislature’s passage earlier this year of House Bill 5202, which allocates $15 million in state general funds to advancing reproductive health equity. The funds will be distributed by OHA to Seeding Justice, a grant-making organization, to establish the Reproductive Health Equity Fund, which will invest in culturally specific health outreach and education programs around the state that benefit patients, health care providers and community advocates.

Individuals can access free or low-cost reproductive health services at local health departments, Planned Parenthood clinics, federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics across the state. To find a clinic, visit: healthoregon.org/rhclinics, dial 211, or text HEALTH to 898211.

Wyden Statement on the Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the Supreme Court decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade:

“Today’s radical decision to overturn Roe v. Wade tosses out a half century of legal precedent, curtails the fundamental rights of women, and jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of people across the country. These radical Justices have ensured American women today have fewer rights than their grandmothers had decades ago – rights that have proven essential to the health, economic participation and freedom of people to control their own bodies. To be clear, the anti-abortion movement won’t stop here. What’s next is the criminalization of abortion – women and doctors in jail, or worse.

“We knew this decision was coming, but that doesn't make it any less horrifying. The Court has betrayed and defied the American people, who are rightfully terrified that the most powerful people in the country are clearly eager to violate their privacy and the basic human right to control their own bodies.

“The ultimate recourse for the American people is to expand majorities in the House and Senate that will do whatever it takes to codify Roe into law and expand access to safe, legal abortion nationwide. In the meantime, beginning right now, state and local leaders who are committed to women’s rights must take steps to expand access to abortion and protect the people and health care providers they represent from the extremists who are criminalizing it. States that respect women’s rights have a duty to put in place insurmountable obstacles to the prosecution of women or doctors for decisions made within their borders. Furthermore, the Congress must pass legislation protecting people’s data so their web searches, text messages and location tracking aren’t weaponized against them. Technology companies must take immediate steps to limit the collection and retention of customer data so that they don’t become tools of persecution.

“This is going to be the fight of our lifetime, and I am all in to do what it takes to protect the right to safe and legal abortion for generations to come.”

Merkley: Decision is Step Back for Reproductive Care, Health Care, and Americans’ Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley responded after the Supreme Court released their final opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, effectively changing the precedent set by Roe v. Wade and forever changing the right to abortion for Americans:

“When you have to make the most intimate, personal decisions that will impact your life and your health and body, I don’t know anyone who wants some politician in the room. Yet, that is exactly the impact of this Supreme Court opinion for millions and millions of Americans, who suddenly find an overbearing government dictating their path. This assault on Americans’ rights and freedom is shocking.

“After today, we will see the very real and dangerous consequences across the country of taking away the right to safe and legal abortions. It’s on all of us – Members of Congress, medical professionals, advocates, and voters – to stand up against this nightmare vision of people forced to carry pregnancies to term against their will. Each one of us should have the freedom to live our lives without politicians forcing their way into our bedrooms and exam rooms.

“Across the country, millions of Americans face abortion being criminalized – even in the case of rape or incest or when the patient’s life is in danger. I’m proud to be from a state like Oregon, where we have made it clear we will stand strong for the right to compassionate reproductive care. The decision to have an abortion is one that should be made by you and only you – not by judges, not by MAGA politicians, and not by your ability to pay or the zip code you live in. Today’s news is incredibly disturbing and a huge blow to freedom across America, but we will not give up the fight.”

SALEM, OR — The following is a statement from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan:

"The right to control your own body and future is fundamental to our freedom in America. With today’s decision to end our national constitutional right to an abortion, 6 people on the Supreme Court have put the lives of millions in danger and made our country less free.

"Let’s be clear: In Oregon, abortion is legal. It is still your right. You can travel to Oregon to get an abortion if you need to.

"In 2017 Oregon passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), one of the strongest abortion access laws in the country, codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and making the full range of reproductive health care services more accessible and affordable for all Oregonians.

"While our rights are protected in Oregon, today’s decision will have devastating consequences around the country. This is a difficult day and many of us are concerned for our communities and our children. We are in this together though. I’ve been in this struggle to support access to abortion and I’ll continue to be no matter what."

House Speaker Dan Rayfield issues statement on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

SALEM – Following the release of the United States Supreme Court decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns the constitutional right to an abortion established by the Roe v. Wade decision, Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield issued the following statement:

“This will go down as an incredibly dark day in American history. Let's be clear about the stakes: The extreme Dobbs decision will make women and individuals across the country less safe. It will harm millions of people, most specifically people of color and low-income individuals, and worsen existing inequality.

“This decision takes away the ability of Americans to control their own bodies and lives, and turns that power over to politicians. All individuals should have the right to make the most personal and private decisions that affect their lives, their health, and their families.

“Oregonians have time and again affirmed the right to access an abortion. While we have protected the right to an abortion here in Oregon regardless of what happened this morning at the Supreme Court, this misguided decision against the will of a vast majority of Americans will have wide-ranging, negative implications as other states move to criminalize health care.

“However, we will not let our despair at today's decision overwhelm our need to work even harder to protect and expand access to all forms of reproductive health care. Legislative leadership will keep working to identify where protections for Oregonians seeking care can be made stronger and prepare for this new national landscape.

“We will be taking action to strengthen and improve our laws during the next legislative session.”

Oregon House Majority Leader Statement on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization

SALEM, Ore. - In response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion in America, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene/Junction City), releases the following statement:

“This decision will harm millions of Americans who now no longer have access to safe and legal abortions in this country.



“I was born after Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. So, my generation has never known a world where we did not have the legal right to access abortion. But my entire life, anti-choice Republican politicians and judges have been working towards this exact moment. We have never had a constitutional right taken away from us — but that’s exactly what this Supreme Court has done today.



“I want to be clear: In Oregon, abortion is still and will continue to be legal, safe, affordable and accessible. That’s because we believe that everyone should have the right to decide if and when they have children, based on what’s best for them and their family’s circumstances. Access to abortion shouldn’t depend on who you are or where you live.



“We are prepared for this moment in Oregon because for the last decade, Oregonians have elected Democratic majorities to our Legislature. During my first term in 2017, I was proud to chief sponsor the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), one of the strongest abortion access laws in the country. RHEA codified the right to an abortion in state law and made the full range of reproductive health care services more affordable and accessible for all Oregonians. And this year we’ve taken even more action to close existing gaps, expand provider capacity and support for patients traveling to the state for care.



“I know this moment is not easy, but Oregon Democrats are committed to taking action, expanding abortion access, and protecting our fundamental rights. Many generations have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. We owe it to them to continue to fight for a world where all of us have the freedom and the power to control our own bodies and our own lives.”

News release from Oregon Right to Life:

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade in 6-3 Majority

Salem, OR—The morning of June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) handed down the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and overturning Roe v. Wade. In a 6-3 majority, this decision, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, declares abortion access is not a constitutional right and returns abortion regulation to the states and their elected officials.

“This is a historic day. A day the pro-life movement has been working toward for over 50 years,” said Lois Anderson, Oregon Right to Life executive director. The decision in Dobbs v. Jackson does not change or invalidate Oregon’s extreme laws–elective abortion until the moment of birth.

Anderson continued, “Oregon Right to Life will continue our work to pass laws that protect unborn babies and their mothers and orient state policy toward providing life-affirming resources to families facing unsupported pregnancies.”

The Oregon Right to Life Education Foundation provides a variety of educational materials and maintains a list of pregnancy resource centers in Oregon. Pregnancy resource centers serve pregnant women by offering classes, mentorship, material support and clinical services. They often provide this aid at no cost to those who receive it.

Statement from Basic Rights Oregon Executive Director Nancy Haque (she/her) on today’s Supreme Court Decision:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is devastating to LGBTQ2SIA+ people on multiple levels. Our community already faces unique challenges to accessing abortion, reproductive health services and gender-affirming healthcare. Overturning Roe will only worsen those barriers for queer and trans people across the country.

This ruling also reflects how out-of-touch and oppressive the Supreme Court has become. It portends the possible rolling back of other hard-won federal rights we hold dear, including marriage equality, transgender healthcare rights, and anti-discrimination laws.

As crushing as today’s ruling is, it’s important to know that in Oregon, our rights are not in immediate danger. LGBTQ2SIA+ Oregonians have the same rights today that they had yesterday. Basic Rights Oregon, our partner organizations, and our advocates in state government are working to ensure that remains true regardless of any Supreme Court ruling. That includes working with the Oregon legislature’s Reproductive Health and Access to Care Work Group.”

Statement from Jamie McLeod-Skinner on Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe

“We need a common-sense leader in Congress who will protect our right to choose — not an anti-choice extremist”

Terrebonne, Oregon — OR-5 Democratic Congressional Nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner today released the following statement:

“Extremist politics has won the day over our fundamental right to make decisions about our own bodies. History will hang its head on this somber step backwards by the U.S. Supreme Court majority. We know this ruling will negatively impact the health and wellbeing of so many Americans — we also know it is just the first step for this extremist Court.

“Congress must step up to protect our rights where this Court has failed us. My opponent supports this dangerous decision. She has clearly stated her extremist anti-choice views and supports banning abortion before a woman knows she is pregnant, even here in Oregon. I disagree and believe that politicians have no right to make reproductive decisions for us.

“When in Congress, I will work to codify and protect a woman's right to choose.

“The stakes are clear: Oregonians must vote pro-choice this November. We need a common-sense leader in Congress who will protect our right to choose, not an anti-choice extremist who could be the deciding vote in Congress for a nation-wide abortion ban.”

Background:

Lori Chavez-DeRemer Supports The Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade. “If this ends up being the final opinion, I am encouraged to see the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade” [Facebook, 5/3/22]

Lori Chavez-DeRemer Supported Passing A “Heartbeat Bill,” Six-Week Abortion Ban. “A vast majority of Americans want restrictions on abortion and I would be in favor of passing legislation like the heartbeat bill. #OR05” [Twitter, 5/3/22]

Tina Kotek Denounces SCOTUS Decision, Promises to Protect Abortion Access and Reproductive Freedom

Kotek: “Make no mistake: reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Oregon this year”

[Portland, OR] – Today, Tina Kotek, Democratic candidate for Governor, issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Our right to control our own bodies and futures has been gutted. I’m furious. I’m deeply concerned for women around the country.

“Here is what I want Oregonians to know right now: Abortion access is protected here in Oregon, I made sure of that. As House Speaker, I worked to pass the nation’s strongest reproductive health law, ensuring that abortion access would be protected here, no matter what the Supreme Court decides. As your Governor, and the only candidate with the support of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, Pro-Choice Oregon and The Mother PAC, I will stand up to fight for reproductive freedom. That’s a promise.

“Make no mistake: reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Oregon this year. Republican candidate Christine Drazan supported a measure to block funding for abortion access and sponsored legislation to criminalize abortion providers. She has even bragged about her long-standing support from anti-abortion extremist group Oregon Right to Life.

“Meanwhile, Betsy Johnson just promoted an anti-choice extremist to run ‘Republicans for Betsy.’ With every flip-flop, it’s becoming clearer that Oregonians simply cannot trust her.

“Today’s decision makes the stakes of Oregon’s race for Governor crystal clear. We can’t let extremists take us backward.”

STATEMENT FROM CHRISTINE DRAZAN

Canby, Ore. - Christine Drazan issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling:

“Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, Oregon will continue to have among the most extreme abortion laws in the country and around the world. As governor, I will stand up for life by vetoing legislation designed to push Oregon further outside the mainstream.”