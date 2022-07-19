Crump Lake in Lake County to remain closed to public access amid drought, low water levels

LAKEVIEW, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of State Lands announced Tuesday that Crump Lake in Lake County will remain closed to public access amid continued drought and low water levels.

The Department has enacted an emergency closure restricting foot traffic, motor vehicle access and other public uses of Crump Lake for 180 days. The restrictions are necessary to prevent vandalism and looting of cultural resources and impacts to natural features and public lands in and around Crump Lake. Archaeological objects and arrowheads may not be removed, defaced, or destroyed.

A previous emergency order in November 2021 helped decrease damage to resources by closing the dry lakebed to public access. The order has since expired. Keeping the lake closed will allow DSL and partners to gather information and develop long-term solutions for addressing and preventing future destruction.

DSL will continue to evaluate lake conditions. For status updates, visit www.oregon.gov/DSL or call 541-388-6112.