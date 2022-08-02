Klamath County SO raids, destroys 20-geenhouse illegal marijuana grow near Sprague River; 3 arrested

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office raided and destroyed a 20-greenhouse illegal marijuana grow site west of Sprague River on Tuesday, arresting three people as several others ran into the woods.

The sheriff's office served a search warrant after surveillance of the property west of Sprague River, which is located about 45 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, Public Information Officer Brandon Fowler said.

When deputies arrived, several people ran into the wood area and were not located.

Three men -- a 22-year-old from Mexico, a 30-year-old from Corning, California and a 48-year-old from Pasco, Washington -- were arrested and booked into the Klamath County jail on charges of marijuana manufacture and possession and unlawful use of groundwater. The Washington man also was charged with meth possession.

Investigators found 20 large greenhouses, each about 150 feet long, Fowler said. The greenhouses and surrounding property held mover than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants in various stages of maturity.

Deputies also found illegal use of groundwater to irrigate the marijuana, as well as infrastructure for dying and stored, potentially harmful fertilizers.

They found several tents and bedding areas to accommodate numerous trafficked workers, Fowler said, "along with a considerable amount of trash and debris" scattered around the property.

It's estimated that 360,000 gallons of water over a four-month period was illegally used to grow the marijuana, Fowler said.