New fire stopped small NE of Cultus Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 4,000 acres as more blazes fought across NW

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a few larger wildfires are being fought around the Northwest, some not far from Central Oregon, another small blaze was stopped at a half-acre Saturday about five miles northeast of Cultus Lake on the Deschutes National Forest, officials said.

Crews responded to Incident 729 Saturday morning, initially reported at about 1 ½ acres, burning actively in timber and brush. Initial air attack included a water-dropping helicopter, single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) and ground resources in support.

By midday, forward progress had been stopped and the size was revised downward to a half-acre.

“Great job this week from firefighters across Central Oregon keeping most fires small,” Central Oregon fire officials tweeted at midday. While no large fires were reported, crews were still engaged in fires from the week’s lightning storms as they mop up and secure firelines.

On Thursday, the Stump Springs Fire east of Prineville on the Ochoco National Forest was running and torching in grass and brush and creeping in juniper and timber. SEATs and a helicopter supported firefighters’ efforts, slowing the blaze as crews built fire line. Forward progress was stopped at about six acres.

The largest nearby fire this week, the Cedar Creek Fire burning in rugged terrain near Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, grew to 4,136 acres by Saturday and remained at zero containment. More information is available at the fire’s official Facebook page.

The 1,007-acre Windigo Fire 20 miles southwest of La Pine reached 40% containment, while the Potter Fire, at about 370 acres, northeast of Toketee Lake was at zero containment, as was the 120-acre Big Swamp Fire.

The three jointly managed fires’ Facebook page has photos and information on Saturday’s Oregon procession and return flight to Michigan of fallen firefighter Collin Hagan, 27, a Colorado-based Hotshot member killed Wednesday by a falling tree.