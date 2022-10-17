Oregon gas prices fall over 19 cents in a week, still up 66 cents in a month, $1.57 in past year

And diesel prices are soaring, GasBuddy analyst says

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have fallen 19.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.30/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon. Still, prices in Oregon are 66.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.57/g higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel, meanwhile, has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oregon was priced at $4.05/g Sunday while the most expensive was $6.29/g, a difference of $2.24/g. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $4.05/g while the highest was $6.29/g, a difference of $2.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86/g Monday. The national average is up 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Oregon and the national average going back ten years:

October 17, 2021: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 17, 2020: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 17, 2019: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 17, 2018: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

October 17, 2017: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 17, 2016: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 17, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 17, 2014: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

October 17, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 17, 2012: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.75/g)

Metro areas and their current gas prices:

Eugene- $5.34/g, down 17.8 cents per gallon from last week's $5.52/g.

Salem- $5.14/g, down 24.6 cents per gallon from last week's $5.38/g.

Portland- $5.42/g, down 20.7 cents per gallon from last week's $5.62/g.

"After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we've seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We'll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed.

"The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP's Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise, as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher."

GasBuddy calls itself the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

