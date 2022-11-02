Oregon, Japanese officials sign driver license reciprocity agreement

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Tuesday that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan.

This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who are over 18 to obtain similar driving privileges in Japan without taking a driving skills test or a knowledge test.

Likewise, the agreement will allow holders of comparable passenger-vehicle driver licenses issued by Japan who are over 18 to obtain an Oregon driver license without additional testing.

All other eligibility requirements and fees in Oregon and Japan will still be required.

“Oregon joins several other states in establishing driver license reciprocity with Japan,” Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “This agreement is a symbol of the strong business, education and tourism relationships between Japan and the state of Oregon.”

Consul General Masaki Shiga from the consular office in Portland signed the agreement on behalf of Japan. Oregon DMV Administrator Amy Joyce signed on behalf of Oregon.

The agreement took effect upon signing, and DMV will begin accepting reciprocity applicants effective Nov. 1. To apply for an Oregon driver license, Japanese living in Oregon will need to visit a DMV office in person. For office hours and locations, visit www.OregonDMV.com.

