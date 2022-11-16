OSP details gun-purchase background check process, works to clear recent backlog amid Measure 114

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police said Wednesday they are "aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114" and its impact on gun purchases and required background checks, and that it's working to clear recent "extreme firearms request volumes" as quickly as possible.

Here's their full announcement and data release:

The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8.

The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.

So far, for the month of November, approximately 63% of the requests received into the OSP Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) unit have been approved. The remaining transactions must be evaluated by an OSP employee to determine what caused the person to be kicked out of the automated process. If applicable, a manual correction can be made, and the application can be approved.

Here are some important notes to consider when submitting for a firearms purchase or transfer that could exclude you from the automated process:

If you have ever been arrested or convicted of a crime in Oregon or any other state.

If you have incomplete or incorrect information listed on federal ATF Form 4473 Potential Fix- Double-check the information for accuracy.

If your registered DMV address does not match the address listed on federal ATF Form 4473 Potential Fix- Update your personal address with DMV.



This unit has been working through these extreme firearms request volumes and will continue to process them as quickly as possible.

The FICS unit’s hours of operation is set in Oregon Revised Statute (ORS), and largely determined by retail hours. FICS is open and processing background checks from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week 363 days a year, with only Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day off.

For more information about the Oregon State Police’s Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) including how to complete a Firearm Pre-Purchase Self-Assessment Questionnaire click here:

https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/cjis/Pages/Firearms-Instant-Check-System.aspx